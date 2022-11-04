Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) is -47.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.39 and a high of $142.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPT stock was last observed hovering at around $47.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.63% off its average median price target of $72.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.34% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 20.57% higher than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.66, the stock is -17.42% and -20.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 1.34% at the moment leaves the stock -22.08% off its SMA200. SPT registered -62.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.08%.

The stock witnessed a -29.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.34%, and is -19.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.68% over the week and 8.80% over the month.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) has around 887 employees, a market worth around $2.56B and $221.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.15% and -66.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-19.50%).

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Analyst Forecasts

Sprout Social Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.50M, and float is at 46.03M with Short Float at 10.61%.

Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) Insider Activity

A total of 94 insider transactions have happened at Sprout Social Inc. (SPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Del Preto Joseph, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Del Preto Joseph sold 465 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $59.92 per share for a total of $27863.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Sprout Social Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 11 that Rankin Aaron Edward Frederick (Chief Technology Officer) sold a total of 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 11 and was made at $55.00 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 07, Howard Justyn Russell (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $62.74 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc. (SPT).