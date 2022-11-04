TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) is -91.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TCBP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.09 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.84% off the consensus price target high of $4.09 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.84% higher than the price target low of $4.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.17, the stock is -21.07% and -38.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock -75.75% off its SMA200. TCBP registered a loss of -88.01% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -40.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.97%, and is -10.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.35% over the week and 13.20% over the month.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $7.15M and $2.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.98% and -95.14% from its 52-week high.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -148.70% this year

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.75M, and float is at 27.03M with Short Float at 0.29%.

TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (TCBP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Randall Kenneth Edward, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Randall Kenneth Edward bought 20,803 shares of the company’s common stock on May 24 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $23923.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.