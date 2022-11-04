Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) is 204.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.89 and a high of $34.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TNK stock was last observed hovering at around $33.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.59% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 10.38% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.16, the stock is 7.19% and 15.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 68.19% off its SMA200. TNK registered 131.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 99.16%.

The stock witnessed a 24.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.50%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.78% over the week and 5.20% over the month.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $999.11M and $692.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.17. Profit margin for the company is -11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.29% and -3.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-13.00%).

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -376.40% this year

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.95M, and float is at 19.56M with Short Float at 6.73%.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) that is trading 226.00% up over the past 12 months and Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is 44.98% higher over the same period. Teekay Corporation (TK) is 12.03% up on the 1-year trading charts.