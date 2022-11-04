Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE: TPH) is -41.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.59 and a high of $28.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TPH stock was last observed hovering at around $16.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.46% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -1.31% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.21, the stock is 1.40% and -0.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -16.13% off its SMA200. TPH registered -32.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.25%.

The stock witnessed a -1.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.79%, and is -3.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) has around 1390 employees, a market worth around $1.62B and $4.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.43 and Fwd P/E is 5.07. Distance from 52-week low is 11.10% and -42.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.00%).

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 89.90% this year

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.91M, and float is at 99.81M with Short Float at 4.76%.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include M/I Homes Inc. (MHO) that is trading -33.91% down over the past 12 months and D.R. Horton Inc. (DHI) that is -17.09% lower over the same period. LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) is -40.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.