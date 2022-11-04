Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE: VEEV) is -34.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.02 and a high of $323.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VEEV stock was last observed hovering at around $158.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.7% off its average median price target of $212.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.14% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 1.68% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.15, the stock is 3.08% and -2.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.77 million and changing 5.49% at the moment leaves the stock -13.80% off its SMA200. VEEV registered -47.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.33%.

The stock witnessed a -3.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.46%, and is -1.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.87% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) has around 5482 employees, a market worth around $25.79B and $2.00B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 60.41 and Fwd P/E is 35.82. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.68% and -48.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.40%).

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veeva Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.95M, and float is at 139.50M with Short Float at 2.23%.

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) Insider Activity

A total of 74 insider transactions have happened at Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 37 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wallach Matthew J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wallach Matthew J sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $166.20 per share for a total of $1.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2546.0 shares.

Veeva Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 12 that Chamberlain Paul Edward (Director) sold a total of 260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 12 and was made at $179.99 per share for $46797.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16443.0 shares of the VEEV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 06, Cabral Timothy S (Director) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $166.61 for $1.67 million. The insider now directly holds 103,114 shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV).

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DXC Technology Company (DXC) that is trading -20.84% down over the past 12 months and Model N Inc. (MODN) that is 1.06% higher over the same period. Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is -35.85% down on the 1-year trading charts.