Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Volatility At 4.78%, Should You Add A Position?

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) is -43.46% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.80 and a high of $52.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSTO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.53%.

Currently trading at $26.05, the stock is -3.17% and -3.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.2 million and changing -8.85% at the moment leaves the stock -20.29% off its SMA200. VSTO registered -39.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.28%.

The stock witnessed a 1.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.89%, and is -9.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has around 6900 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $3.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.08 and Fwd P/E is 4.17. Distance from 52-week low is 9.45% and -50.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.80%).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Analyst Forecasts

Vista Outdoor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.20% this year

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.49M, and float is at 55.45M with Short Float at 10.28%.

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vanderbrink Jason R, the company’s President, Ammunition. SEC filings show that Vanderbrink Jason R sold 10,832 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $36.87 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69540.0 shares.

Vista Outdoor Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) sold a total of 150,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $38.36 per share for $5.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the VSTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 25, METZ CHRISTOPHER T (CEO) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $37.65 for $3.77 million. The insider now directly holds 266,461 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO).

Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading -43.54% down over the past 12 months and Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (MODG) that is -38.65% lower over the same period. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is -20.22% down on the 1-year trading charts.