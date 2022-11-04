Which institution holds the most shares in 89bio Inc. (ETNB)

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) is -31.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $19.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETNB stock was last observed hovering at around $9.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.29% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.00, the stock is 4.69% and 35.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 96.07% off its SMA200. ETNB registered -54.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 273.44%.

The stock witnessed a 32.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 150.00%, and is -5.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.38% over the week and 8.49% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 350.00% and -54.75% from its 52-week high.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

89bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.70% this year

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.07M, and float is at 38.65M with Short Float at 9.80%.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. bought 1,172,741 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $7.65 per share for a total of $8.97 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.96 million shares.

89bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (Director) bought a total of 2,816,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $3.55 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.78 million shares of the ETNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Waisbourd Ram disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $5.70 for $39900.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of 89bio Inc. (ETNB).