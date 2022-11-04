Which institution holds the most shares in Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) is -23.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $154.46 and a high of $244.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AAP stock was last observed hovering at around $186.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.65% off its average median price target of $205.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.89% off the consensus price target high of $252.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -39.58% lower than the price target low of $132.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $184.24, the stock is 4.89% and 7.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -5.56% off its SMA200. AAP registered -20.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.49%.

The stock witnessed a 9.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.75%, and is -2.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has around 41000 employees, a market worth around $10.93B and $11.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.38 and Fwd P/E is 12.64. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.28% and -24.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.70% this year

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.45M, and float is at 59.65M with Short Float at 4.91%.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 30 times.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) that is trading 31.82% up over the past 12 months and AutoZone Inc. (AZO) that is 38.33% higher over the same period.