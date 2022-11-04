Which institution holds the most shares in Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE: ADC) is -4.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.62 and a high of $80.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADC stock was last observed hovering at around $66.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33% off its average median price target of $76.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.27% off the consensus price target high of $84.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 0.28% higher than the price target low of $68.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.81, the stock is 3.05% and -2.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 2.00% at the moment leaves the stock -2.45% off its SMA200. ADC registered -3.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.29%.

The stock witnessed a 3.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.71%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.47% over the month.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) has around 57 employees, a market worth around $5.33B and $382.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.26 and Fwd P/E is 35.78. Profit margin for the company is 35.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.05% and -15.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Agree Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.60% this year

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 79.83M, and float is at 78.41M with Short Float at 6.76%.

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by RAKOLTA JOHN JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that RAKOLTA JOHN JR bought 213 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 08 at a price of $68.09 per share for a total of $14503.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 213.0 shares.

Agree Realty Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 23 that Agree Joey (PRESIDENT & CEO) bought a total of 1,560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 23 and was made at $64.23 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the ADC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Agree Joey (PRESIDENT & CEO) acquired 1,749 shares at an average price of $64.03 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 481,288 shares of Agree Realty Corporation (ADC).

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Saul Centers Inc. (BFS) that is trading -19.07% down over the past 12 months.