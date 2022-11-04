Which institution holds the most shares in AppHarvest Inc. (APPH)

AppHarvest Inc. (NASDAQ: APPH) is -51.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $7.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APPH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $1.90, the stock is 6.98% and -11.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -6.40% at the moment leaves the stock -44.47% off its SMA200. APPH registered -67.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.36%.

The stock witnessed a -4.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.39%, and is -2.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.09% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $185.84M and $13.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 26.67% and -73.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.80%).

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Analyst Forecasts

AppHarvest Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.00% this year

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.89M, and float is at 80.39M with Short Float at 20.98%.

AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at AppHarvest Inc. (APPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee David J., the company’s President. SEC filings show that Lee David J. sold 42,392 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 26 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $74186.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.19 million shares.

AppHarvest Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 26 that Lee David J. (President) sold a total of 43,533 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 26 and was made at $3.78 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.24 million shares of the APPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, WILLIS J KEVIN (Director) acquired 30,000 shares at an average price of $3.05 for $91500.0. The insider now directly holds 30,000 shares of AppHarvest Inc. (APPH).