Which institution holds the most shares in Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL)

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BILL) is -53.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $89.87 and a high of $348.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BILL stock was last observed hovering at around $116.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $200.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.29% off the consensus price target high of $300.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -5.57% lower than the price target low of $110.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.13, the stock is -10.03% and -18.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.47 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock -27.31% off its SMA200. BILL registered -60.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.72%.

The stock witnessed a -22.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.48%, and is -13.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.26% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $12.31B and $642.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 184.63. Profit margin for the company is -50.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.22% and -66.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.40%).

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) is a “Buy”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -169.10% this year

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.44M, and float is at 101.38M with Short Float at 5.34%.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) Insider Activity

A total of 193 insider transactions have happened at Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 146 and purchases happening 47 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chung Bora, the company’s Chief Experience Officer. SEC filings show that Chung Bora sold 8,855 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 17 at a price of $126.06 per share for a total of $1.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616.0 shares.

Bill.com Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Aji Rajesh A. (CLO & CCO) sold a total of 1,562 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $123.19 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4100.0 shares of the BILL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, Rettig John R. (CFO) disposed off 6,008 shares at an average price of $147.65 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 24,625 shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (BILL).