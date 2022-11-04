Which institution holds the most shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR)

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) is 12.48% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.71 and a high of $87.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAR stock was last observed hovering at around $77.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $101.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.63% off the consensus price target high of $114.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 1.34% higher than the price target low of $79.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $77.94, the stock is 2.49% and 4.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 7.61% off its SMA200. DAR registered -7.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $72.49.

The stock witnessed a 6.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.65%, and is -0.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) has around 9900 employees, a market worth around $12.52B and $5.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.62 and Fwd P/E is 11.04. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.90% and -11.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Darling Ingredients Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.40% this year

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 161.63M, and float is at 158.92M with Short Float at 1.30%.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bullock John, the company’s EVP – Chief Strategy Officer. SEC filings show that Bullock John sold 12,374 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $82.70 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Darling Ingredients Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 01 that LONG JIM (EVP & Chief Admin Officer) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 01 and was made at $80.82 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48489.0 shares of the DAR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Bullock John (EVP – Chief Strategy Officer) disposed off 12,872 shares at an average price of $81.34 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 109,496 shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR).

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) that is trading 70.94% up over the past 12 months and Post Holdings Inc. (POST) that is 25.04% higher over the same period. Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) is -4.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -42.52% from the last report on Jul 14, 2022 to stand at a total of 3.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.8.