Which institution holds the most shares in DLocal Limited (DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is -38.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.19 and a high of $51.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DLO stock was last observed hovering at around $21.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $21.86, the stock is 2.07% and -5.46% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -17.81% off its SMA200. DLO registered -56.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.91%.

The stock witnessed a -6.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.49%, and is 0.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

DLocal Limited (DLO) has around 562 employees, a market worth around $6.42B and $333.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 68.96 and Fwd P/E is 33.48. Profit margin for the company is 23.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.91% and -57.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.30%).

DLocal Limited (DLO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DLocal Limited (DLO) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 162.00% this year

DLocal Limited (DLO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 313.19M, and float is at 147.80M with Short Float at 5.24%.