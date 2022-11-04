Which institution holds the most shares in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) is -6.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.98 and a high of $22.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EBC stock was last observed hovering at around $18.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34%.

Currently trading at $18.87, the stock is -7.35% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -6.46% off its SMA200. EBC registered -12.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.48%.

The stock witnessed a -8.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.36%, and is -10.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.03% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) has around 1889 employees, a market worth around $3.65B and $500.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.34 and Fwd P/E is 11.56. Profit margin for the company is 31.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.95% and -15.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.90%).

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 696.40% this year

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 177.77M, and float is at 175.61M with Short Float at 1.88%.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shell Greg Allen Sr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shell Greg Allen Sr. sold 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $20.10 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Borgen Luis (Director) sold a total of 28,730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $20.28 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 89965.0 shares of the EBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 04, Shell Greg Allen Sr. (Director) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $19.57 for $0.78 million. The insider now directly holds 194,596 shares of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC).

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -25.41% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -25.80% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -12.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.