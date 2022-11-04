Which institution holds the most shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is -44.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.06 and a high of $23.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KTOS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 64.0% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.80, the stock is 5.45% and -4.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -27.74% off its SMA200. KTOS registered -53.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.01%.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.47%, and is 0.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.86% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has around 3300 employees, a market worth around $1.31B and $832.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.69. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.21% and -54.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -99.90% this year

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.40M, and float is at 123.76M with Short Float at 2.30%.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 29 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fendley Steven S., the company’s President, US Division. SEC filings show that Fendley Steven S. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 29 at a price of $12.99 per share for a total of $90954.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that DEMARCO ERIC M (President & CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $14.26 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.61 million shares of the KTOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Lund Deanna H (EVP & CFO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $14.42 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 219,809 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 46.32% up over the past 12 months and Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) that is 21.55% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 48.40% up on the 1-year trading charts.