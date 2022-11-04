Which institution holds the most shares in Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR)

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MIR) is -43.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.40 and a high of $11.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIR stock was last observed hovering at around $6.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.9% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 40.9% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.91, the stock is -22.70% and -21.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.9 million and changing -8.37% at the moment leaves the stock -21.76% off its SMA200. MIR registered -46.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.96%.

The stock witnessed a -26.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.93%, and is -25.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.16% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) has around 2630 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $637.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.44. Distance from 52-week low is 9.44% and -50.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mirion Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.20% this year

Mirion Technologies Inc. (MIR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.99M, and float is at 174.14M with Short Float at 4.97%.