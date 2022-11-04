Which institution holds the most shares in RPT Realty (RPT)

RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) is -29.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.28 and a high of $14.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RPT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.21% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.49, the stock is 9.01% and 7.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 5.09% at the moment leaves the stock -15.25% off its SMA200. RPT registered -33.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.77%.

The stock witnessed a 18.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.88%, and is 4.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

RPT Realty (RPT) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $791.75M and $222.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.62. Profit margin for the company is 9.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.36% and -36.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

RPT Realty (RPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RPT Realty (RPT) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RPT Realty is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 449.90% this year

RPT Realty (RPT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.16M, and float is at 83.69M with Short Float at 3.50%.

RPT Realty (RPT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at RPT Realty (RPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.