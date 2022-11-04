Which institution holds the most shares in Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO)

Sovos Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SOVO) is -4.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high of $17.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOVO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31%.

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is 2.88% and -0.26% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.9 million and changing 2.20% at the moment leaves the stock 1.97% off its SMA200. SOVO registered -4.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.22%.

The stock witnessed a 1.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.09%, and is 3.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.76% over the week and 3.74% over the month.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) has around 608 employees, a market worth around $1.43B and $775.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 20.67. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.37% and -17.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Analyst Forecasts

Sovos Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -78.60% this year

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 100.90M, and float is at 91.02M with Short Float at 2.06%.

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LACHMAN TODD R, the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that LACHMAN TODD R sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $15.00 per share for a total of $37505.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.47 million shares.

Sovos Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that LACHMAN TODD R (PRESIDENT AND CEO) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $15.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.53 million shares of the SOVO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, LACHMAN TODD R (PRESIDENT AND CEO) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $15.00 for $37500.0. The insider now directly holds 474,828 shares of Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO).

Sovos Brands Inc. (SOVO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PepsiCo Inc. (PEP) that is 8.20% higher over the past 12 months. General Mills Inc. (GIS) is 24.98% up on the 1-year trading charts.