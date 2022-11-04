Which institution holds the most shares in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) is -17.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.54 and a high of $21.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TDS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.72% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 21.1% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.57, the stock is 7.48% and 6.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -3.96% off its SMA200. TDS registered -17.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.02%.

The stock witnessed a 15.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.60%, and is 0.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.68% over the week and 2.86% over the month.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) has around 8800 employees, a market worth around $1.83B and $5.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.66 and Fwd P/E is 37.49. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.38% and -22.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/24/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -48.70% this year

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 115.00M, and float is at 99.17M with Short Float at 3.61%.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Clarence A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Davis Clarence A sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $18.33 per share for a total of $78819.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15511.0 shares.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that THAUS KURT B (Senior VP – Technology) sold a total of 12,702 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $19.59 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11315.0 shares of the TDS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, THAUS KURT B (Senior VP – Technology) disposed off 9,390 shares at an average price of $19.57 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 24,017 shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS).

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) that is trading -52.38% down over the past 12 months and Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) that is -34.35% lower over the same period. AT&T Inc. (T) is -4.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.