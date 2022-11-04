Which institution holds the most shares in The New York Times Company (NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) is -32.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.58 and a high of $55.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NYT stock was last observed hovering at around $31.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.5% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.03% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -31.16% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.79, the stock is 11.15% and 9.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.31 million and changing 4.79% at the moment leaves the stock -7.26% off its SMA200. NYT registered -35.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.51%.

The stock witnessed a 8.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.81%, and is 15.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

The New York Times Company (NYT) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $5.35B and $2.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.89 and Fwd P/E is 31.29. Profit margin for the company is 8.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.87% and -41.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

The New York Times Company (NYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The New York Times Company (NYT) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 119.10% this year

The New York Times Company (NYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.64M, and float is at 162.53M with Short Float at 3.95%.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at The New York Times Company (NYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A., the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 24 at a price of $42.78 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

The New York Times Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Brayton Diane (EVP, GC & SECRETARY) sold a total of 9,999 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $41.44 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35339.0 shares of the NYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. (PRESIDENT & CEO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $43.00 for $0.43 million. The insider now directly holds 72,615 shares of The New York Times Company (NYT).

The New York Times Company (NYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apple Inc. (AAPL) that is trading -8.32% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -43.12% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -43.09% down on the 1-year trading charts.