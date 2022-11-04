Which Institutions Own Shares In 360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN)?

360 DigiTech Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) is -54.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.47 and a high of $28.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $10.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $10.52, the stock is -14.46% and -22.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -31.65% off its SMA200. QFIN registered -50.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -25.81%.

The stock witnessed a -32.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.75%, and is 6.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) has around 2129 employees, a market worth around $1.58B and $2.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.42 and Fwd P/E is 0.31. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.09% and -63.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.40%).

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Analyst Forecasts

360 DigiTech Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.80% this year

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 155.81M, and float is at 116.96M with Short Float at 2.05%.

360 DigiTech Inc. (QFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) that is trading -89.65% down over the past 12 months and Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) that is -78.06% lower over the same period.