Which Institutions Own Shares In Allegion plc (ALLE)?

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is -22.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.33 and a high of $137.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLE stock was last observed hovering at around $102.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $116.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.28% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -7.73% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $102.34, the stock is 6.69% and 7.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.08 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -3.56% off its SMA200. ALLE registered -20.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.04%.

The stock witnessed a 6.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.12%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.35% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

Allegion plc (ALLE) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $8.76B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.85 and Fwd P/E is 16.94. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.19% and -25.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Allegion plc (ALLE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegion plc (ALLE) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegion plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year

Allegion plc (ALLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.90M, and float is at 87.40M with Short Float at 2.07%.

Allegion plc (ALLE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Allegion plc (ALLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stone John H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Stone John H bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $104.45 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64535.0 shares.

Allegion plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Martens Robert C. (SVP Chief Innovation & Design) sold a total of 2,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $112.07 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5433.0 shares of the ALLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Eckersley Timothy P (Sr. VP-Allegion International) disposed off 2,046 shares at an average price of $111.32 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 34,284 shares of Allegion plc (ALLE).

Allegion plc (ALLE): Who are the competitors?

ADT Inc. (ADT) is -7.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.