Which Institutions Own Shares In Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)?

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) is 311.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.09 and a high of $14.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ASC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -3.11% lower than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.92, the stock is 21.85% and 33.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 1.90% at the moment leaves the stock 92.56% off its SMA200. ASC registered 226.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.14%.

The stock witnessed a 50.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.57%, and is 8.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.77% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) has around 47 employees, a market worth around $512.95M and $270.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.54. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 350.49% and -2.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.00%).

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -518.00% this year

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.07M, and float is at 33.48M with Short Float at 4.13%.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Frontline Ltd. (FRO) that is trading 44.98% up over the past 12 months and Teekay Corporation (TK) that is 12.03% higher over the same period. Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is 131.24% up on the 1-year trading charts.