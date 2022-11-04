Which Institutions Own Shares In Brunswick Corporation (BC)?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is -34.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.89 and a high of $103.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BC stock was last observed hovering at around $67.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.21% off its average median price target of $93.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.78% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 19.22% higher than the price target low of $82.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $66.24, the stock is -4.19% and -6.66% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing -1.79% at the moment leaves the stock -14.94% off its SMA200. BC registered -32.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.97%.

The stock witnessed a -4.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.60%, and is -6.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.45% over the week and 4.02% over the month.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) has around 18582 employees, a market worth around $4.82B and $6.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.86 and Fwd P/E is 6.26. Profit margin for the company is 9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.03% and -36.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brunswick Corporation (BC) is a “Buy”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brunswick Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.70M, and float is at 73.48M with Short Float at 5.06%.

Brunswick Corporation (BC) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Brunswick Corporation (BC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SINGER DAVID V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SINGER DAVID V sold 180 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $80.69 per share for a total of $14524.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19329.0 shares.

Brunswick Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that COOPER NANCY E (Director) sold a total of 346 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $80.69 per share for $27919.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18159.0 shares of the BC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 14, ALTMAN RANDALL S (Vice President and Controller) disposed off 2,040 shares at an average price of $85.86 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 18,797 shares of Brunswick Corporation (BC).

Brunswick Corporation (BC): Who are the competitors?

Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) is -29.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.