Which Institutions Own Shares In Coherent Corp. (COHR)?

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR) is -53.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.31 and a high of $75.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COHR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.12%.

Currently trading at $31.64, the stock is -5.03% and -18.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -42.76% off its SMA200. COHR registered -50.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.17%.

The stock witnessed a -17.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.29%, and is -5.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.57% over the week and 4.95% over the month.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) has around 23658 employees, a market worth around $4.25B and $3.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.88 and Fwd P/E is 7.02. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.39% and -57.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.00%).

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 138.37M, and float is at 136.13M with Short Float at 5.01%.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Coherent Corp. (COHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 32 times.

Coherent Corp. (COHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Corning Incorporated (GLW) that is trading -13.98% down over the past 12 months and LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) that is -49.00% lower over the same period. Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is -13.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.