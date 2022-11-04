Which Institutions Own Shares In Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is -10.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.09 and a high of $12.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.09% off the consensus price target high of $16.86 offered by analysts, but current levels are -0.92% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.56, the stock is -2.30% and 3.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -15.81% off its SMA200. BVN registered -10.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.54%.

The stock witnessed a -7.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.56%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.68% over the week and 5.10% over the month.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has around 2043 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $856.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.06 and Fwd P/E is 12.86. Distance from 52-week low is 28.88% and -46.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Analyst Forecasts

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.50% this year

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.99M, and float is at 251.45M with Short Float at 4.01%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -16.73% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -26.94% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -48.55% down on the 1-year trading charts.