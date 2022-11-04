Which Institutions Own Shares In Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ)?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is -3.81% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $207.59 and a high of $261.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STZ stock was last observed hovering at around $239.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15% off its average median price target of $275.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.13% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -1.43% lower than the price target low of $238.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $241.41, the stock is 4.68% and 1.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 1.46% off its SMA200. STZ registered 9.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.17%.

The stock witnessed a 2.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.21%, and is 1.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $44.02B and $9.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.09. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.29% and -7.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.30% this year

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.94M, and float is at 173.72M with Short Float at 0.76%.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hankinson Garth, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Hankinson Garth sold 2,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $255.92 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7176.0 shares.

Constellation Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Sabia James A. Jr. (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold a total of 4,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $250.84 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47236.0 shares of the STZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, MCCARTHY DANIEL J (Director) disposed off 1,682 shares at an average price of $246.79 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 3,232 shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ).