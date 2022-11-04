Which Institutions Own Shares In Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN)?

Origin Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) is -17.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $8.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ORGN stock was last observed hovering at around $5.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 24.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.32, the stock is 1.18% and -4.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.92 million and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -10.16% off its SMA200. ORGN registered -27.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.13%.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.36%, and is -3.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.55% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.54. Distance from 52-week low is 14.41% and -33.91% from its 52-week high.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Origin Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 238.80% this year

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.14M, and float is at 104.50M with Short Float at 7.81%.

Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna sold 10,989 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $5.61 per share for a total of $61682.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97467.0 shares.

Origin Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 13 that Heidenmark Cook Pia Johanna (Director) sold a total of 48,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 13 and was made at $6.08 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ORGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, Riley Richard J. (Co-CEO and Director) disposed off 45,000 shares at an average price of $7.15 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Origin Materials Inc. (ORGN).