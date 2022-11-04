Which Institutions Own Shares In RELX PLC (RELX)?

RELX PLC (NYSE: RELX) is -20.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.39 and a high of $32.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RELX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $25.85, the stock is 1.12% and 1.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.95 million and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock -8.54% off its SMA200. RELX registered -18.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.62%.

The stock witnessed a -0.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.52%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 1.95% over the month.

RELX PLC (RELX) has around 33500 employees, a market worth around $49.06B and $9.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.65. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.52% and -20.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.20%).

RELX PLC (RELX) Analyst Forecasts

RELX PLC is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.70% this year

RELX PLC (RELX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.92B, and float is at 1.90B with Short Float at 0.06%.

RELX PLC (RELX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include John Wiley & Sons Inc. (WLY) that is trading -24.06% down over the past 12 months and News Corporation (NWSA) that is -29.48% lower over the same period. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is -32.03% down on the 1-year trading charts.