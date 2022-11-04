Which Institutions Own Shares In Summit Materials Inc. (SUM)?

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) is -34.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.99 and a high of $41.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SUM stock was last observed hovering at around $25.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.15% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.46% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.22% lower than the price target low of $24.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.27, the stock is 4.00% and -0.51% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -7.41% off its SMA200. SUM registered -29.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.69%.

The stock witnessed a 3.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.16%, and is 1.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.73% over the week and 4.30% over the month.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $2.98B and $2.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.42 and Fwd P/E is 16.12. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.46% and -36.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 6.50% this year

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.24M, and float is at 117.82M with Short Float at 5.67%.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wade Anne K., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wade Anne K. sold 4,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 15 at a price of $41.11 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18640.0 shares.

Summit Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND (Director) sold a total of 5,137 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $37.99 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8842.0 shares of the SUM stock.

Summit Materials Inc. (SUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading 7.72% up over the past 12 months and L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) that is -36.67% lower over the same period. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is -59.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.