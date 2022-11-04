Which Institutions Own Shares In Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)?

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE: SLF) is -23.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.96 and a high of $58.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLF stock was last observed hovering at around $41.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.14% off its average median price target of $48.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.44% off the consensus price target high of $56.67 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -2.24% lower than the price target low of $41.88 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.82, the stock is 4.41% and 1.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.94 million and changing 2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -11.68% off its SMA200. SLF registered -25.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.05%.

The stock witnessed a 2.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.31%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.43% over the week and 2.43% over the month.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) has around 24589 employees, a market worth around $24.85B and $28.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.10 and Fwd P/E is 6.80. Profit margin for the company is 9.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.80% and -26.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.10%).

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sun Life Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.40% this year

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 586.00M, and float is at 585.72M with Short Float at 0.92%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -11.66% down over the past 12 months and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is -20.17% lower over the same period. Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) is -4.58% down on the 1-year trading charts.