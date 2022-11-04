Which Institutions Own Shares In Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) is -4.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.33% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 56.0% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.40, the stock is 19.73% and 33.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing 2.56% at the moment leaves the stock 41.96% off its SMA200. VKTX registered -33.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.07%.

The stock witnessed a 51.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.28%, and is 9.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 8.84% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 117.82% and -37.55% from its 52-week high.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.50M, and float is at 67.77M with Short Float at 2.64%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $2.47 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) that is trading -12.83% down over the past 12 months and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) that is -55.62% lower over the same period.