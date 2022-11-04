Who are the Institutional Holders in Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT)?

Benefitfocus Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT) is -2.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.68 and a high of $13.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BNFT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $10.39, the stock is 60.43% and 56.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.0 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 16.79% off its SMA200. BNFT registered -6.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.70%.

The stock witnessed a 54.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.41%, and is 57.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.83% over the week and 5.32% over the month.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $342.77M and $254.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 40.43. Profit margin for the company is -14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.76% and -20.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.10%).

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.70% this year

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 34.03M, and float is at 30.87M with Short Float at 4.33%.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wegner Alpana, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Wegner Alpana sold 352 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $6.99 per share for a total of $2462.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.46 million shares.

Benefitfocus Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 02 that Wegner Alpana (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,622 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 02 and was made at $6.59 per share for $23885.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.22 million shares of the BNFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Wegner Alpana (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,178 shares at an average price of $6.86 for $14943.0. The insider now directly holds 226,199 shares of Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT).

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Paychex Inc. (PAYX) that is -8.43% lower over the past 12 months. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is -21.97% down on the 1-year trading charts.