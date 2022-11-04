Who are the Institutional Holders in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH)?

Clean Harbors Inc. (NYSE: CLH) is 11.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.56 and a high of $124.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLH stock was last observed hovering at around $119.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -7.49% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.92% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 10.62% higher than the price target low of $125.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $111.73, the stock is -4.99% and -4.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing -6.28% at the moment leaves the stock 8.54% off its SMA200. CLH registered 4.18% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.29%.

The stock witnessed a -6.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.49%, and is -6.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 3.21% over the month.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) has around 18300 employees, a market worth around $5.88B and $4.60B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.82 and Fwd P/E is 16.50. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.99% and -10.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.80%).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clean Harbors Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.30% this year

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.32M, and float is at 50.57M with Short Float at 1.67%.

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weber Brian P, the company’s EVP (CHESI). SEC filings show that Weber Brian P sold 2,003 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $122.42 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62103.0 shares.

Clean Harbors Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Robertson Andrea (Director) sold a total of 1,095 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $106.37 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10719.0 shares of the CLH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Battles Michael Louis (EVP and CFO) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $88.35 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 70,440 shares of Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH).

Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) that is trading -24.89% down over the past 12 months and Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) that is -42.54% lower over the same period. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is -1.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.