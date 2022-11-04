Who are the Institutional Holders in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) is -2.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $63.45 and a high of $142.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DKS stock was last observed hovering at around $111.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.32% off its average median price target of $125.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.59% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -12.65% lower than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $112.65, the stock is 0.81% and 1.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 11.68% off its SMA200. DKS registered -14.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.65%.

The stock witnessed a 0.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.48%, and is 1.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.42% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has around 17800 employees, a market worth around $8.53B and $11.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.78 and Fwd P/E is 9.62. Profit margin for the company is 10.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.54% and -21.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.70%).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 142.30% this year

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 75.61M, and float is at 52.95M with Short Float at 22.57%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider Activity

A total of 24 insider transactions have happened at DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hobart Lauren R, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Hobart Lauren R sold 10,584 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $109.79 per share for a total of $1.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.32 million shares.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Hayes John Edward III (SVP, General Counsel) sold a total of 16,219 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $109.70 per share for $1.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27231.0 shares of the DKS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 24, Hobart Lauren R (President & CEO) disposed off 53,486 shares at an average price of $110.21 for $5.89 million. The insider now directly holds 316,661 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS).

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hibbett Inc. (HIBB) that is trading -31.91% down over the past 12 months and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) that is -50.03% lower over the same period. Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is -59.81% down on the 1-year trading charts.