Who are the Institutional Holders in Entegris Inc. (ENTG)?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG) is -54.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.45 and a high of $158.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ENTG stock was last observed hovering at around $63.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $63.47, the stock is -18.57% and -27.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.61 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock -40.38% off its SMA200. ENTG registered -56.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.62%.

The stock witnessed a -29.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.98%, and is -19.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.54% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has around 6850 employees, a market worth around $9.21B and $2.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.81 and Fwd P/E is 14.50. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.63% and -59.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Analyst Forecasts

Entegris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 148.96M, and float is at 147.86M with Short Float at 3.77%.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Entegris Inc. (ENTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by O’Neill James Anthony, the company’s SVP & CTO. SEC filings show that O’Neill James Anthony sold 3,297 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $115.00 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15131.0 shares.

Entegris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 that GRAVES GREGORY B (EVP & CFO) sold a total of 12,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 and was made at $133.10 per share for $1.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20980.0 shares of the ENTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 30, Edlund Todd James (EVP & COO) disposed off 24,289 shares at an average price of $137.32 for $3.34 million. The insider now directly holds 175,399 shares of Entegris Inc. (ENTG).

Entegris Inc. (ENTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading -49.54% down over the past 12 months and Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -18.11% lower over the same period. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -24.99% down on the 1-year trading charts.