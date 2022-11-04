Who are the Institutional Holders in Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA)?

Forza X1 Inc. (NASDAQ: FRZA) is -65.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.53 and a high of $15.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FRZA stock was last observed hovering at around $2.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $2.59, the stock is 44.07% and 4.73% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.2 million and changing 5.71% at the moment leaves the stock -14.67% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 26.34% in the last 1 month, and is 58.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.27% over the week and 9.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 69.28% and -82.73% from its 52-week high.

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Analyst Forecasts

Forza X1 Inc. (FRZA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 10.45M, and float is at 3.45M with Short Float at 1.61%.