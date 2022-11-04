Who are the Institutional Holders in Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY)?

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: HRMY) is 40.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.54 and a high of $59.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HRMY stock was last observed hovering at around $58.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.45% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.58% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -15.27% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.94, the stock is 18.21% and 26.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 2.48% at the moment leaves the stock 30.71% off its SMA200. HRMY registered 39.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.48%.

The stock witnessed a 23.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.17%, and is 15.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.58% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) has around 180 employees, a market worth around $3.50B and $364.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.09 and Fwd P/E is 22.15. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.06% and 0.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 152.10% this year

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 59.06M, and float is at 58.05M with Short Float at 9.93%.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Dayno Jeffrey M., the company’s CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Dayno Jeffrey M. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $55.10 per share for a total of $0.83 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 03 that Dierks Jeffrey (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) sold a total of 12,173 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 03 and was made at $44.68 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the HRMY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 22, Dierks Jeffrey (CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER) disposed off 28,971 shares at an average price of $47.00 for $1.36 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY).

Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc. (HRMY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR) that is trading 30.61% up over the past 12 months and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) that is 5.91% higher over the same period. Organon & Co. (OGN) is -29.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.