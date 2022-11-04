Who are the Institutional Holders in Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC)?

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (NYSE: HMC) is -19.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.43 and a high of $32.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HMC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $28.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.47% off the consensus price target high of $37.78 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -3.11% lower than the price target low of $22.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.87, the stock is 2.56% and -3.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing -0.44% at the moment leaves the stock -12.17% off its SMA200. HMC registered -24.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.21%.

The stock witnessed a 1.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.59%, and is 1.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.61% over the week and 1.64% over the month.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has around 204035 employees, a market worth around $40.93B and $101.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.06. Profit margin for the company is 4.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.69% and -28.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.00% this year

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.71B, and float is at 1.70B with Short Float at 0.08%.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) that is trading -25.31% down over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -31.23% down on the 1-year trading charts.