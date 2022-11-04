Who are the Institutional Holders in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) is 107.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.51 and a high of $87.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LNTH stock was last observed hovering at around $68.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.84% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.41% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 29.35% higher than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.05, the stock is -15.87% and -20.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.1 million and changing -12.83% at the moment leaves the stock -3.44% off its SMA200. LNTH registered 142.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.39%.

The stock witnessed a -22.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.57%, and is -18.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.76% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) has around 612 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $664.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 139.98 and Fwd P/E is 15.57. Profit margin for the company is 4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 155.42% and -31.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.80%).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -324.40% this year

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.67M, and float is at 67.09M with Short Float at 5.55%.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Montagut Etienne, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Montagut Etienne sold 3,324 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $71.81 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78675.0 shares.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Montagut Etienne (Chief Business Officer) sold a total of 2,536 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $73.41 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81999.0 shares of the LNTH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Marshall Robert J. Jr. (CFO and Treasurer) disposed off 4,828 shares at an average price of $73.41 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 126,065 shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH).

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) that is -68.14% lower over the past 12 months. Quotient Limited (QTNT) is -97.59% down on the 1-year trading charts.