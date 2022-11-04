Who are the Institutional Holders in Nuvei Corporation (NVEI)?

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) is -54.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.73 and a high of $123.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVEI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.18% off its average median price target of $45.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 72.02% off the consensus price target high of $106.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 1.13% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.66, the stock is 4.95% and 1.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock -34.50% off its SMA200. NVEI registered -74.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.13%.

The stock witnessed a -0.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.95%, and is -1.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 6.30% over the month.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) has around 1368 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $1.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.49 and Fwd P/E is 13.46. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.94% and -75.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nuvei Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 165.80% this year

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.44M, and float is at 65.17M with Short Float at 6.48%.