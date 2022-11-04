Who are the Institutional Holders in Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA)?

Papa John’s International Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is -43.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.74 and a high of $140.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PZZA stock was last observed hovering at around $73.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.64% off its average median price target of $100.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.88% off the consensus price target high of $153.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 6.06% higher than the price target low of $80.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.15, the stock is 5.64% and -0.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -17.62% off its SMA200. PZZA registered -39.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.54%.

The stock witnessed a 0.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.27%, and is 6.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 4.36% over the month.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.60B and $2.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.82 and Fwd P/E is 20.69. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.60% and -46.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.20%).

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) is a “Buy”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Papa John’s International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.00% this year

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.62M, and float is at 34.93M with Short Float at 6.17%.

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boakye Marvin, the company’s Chief People & Diversity Ofc. SEC filings show that Boakye Marvin sold 2,950 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $85.57 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11920.0 shares.

Papa John’s International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that KIRTLEY OLIVIA F (Director) sold a total of 3,850 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $128.26 per share for $0.49 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 86372.0 shares of the PZZA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, Lynch Robert (President and CEO) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $133.47 for $1.67 million. The insider now directly holds 89,947 shares of Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA).

Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) that is trading -27.45% down over the past 12 months and RAVE Restaurant Group Inc. (RAVE) that is 39.84% higher over the same period. Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (TAST) is -53.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.