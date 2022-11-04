Who are the Institutional Holders in StoneMor Inc. (STON)?

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) is 54.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $3.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STON stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $3.53, the stock is 2.35% and 2.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.21 million and changing 0.86% at the moment leaves the stock 16.02% off its SMA200. STON registered 36.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.47%.

The stock witnessed a 2.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.82%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.57% over the week and 0.77% over the month.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) has around 1831 employees, a market worth around $419.15M and $322.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.71% and 0.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Analyst Forecasts

StoneMor Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/06/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.30% this year

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 118.48M, and float is at 115.47M with Short Float at 3.65%.

StoneMor Inc. (STON) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at StoneMor Inc. (STON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.