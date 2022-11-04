Who are the Institutional Holders in Sweetgreen Inc. (SG)?

Sweetgreen Inc. (NYSE: SG) is -45.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.78 and a high of $56.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $17.45, the stock is -5.38% and -4.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing -2.24% at the moment leaves the stock -19.29% off its SMA200. SG registered a loss of -33.27% in past 6-months.

The stock witnessed a -8.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.38%, and is -6.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.38% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) has around 4877 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $419.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.87% and -68.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.60%).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sweetgreen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -317.70% this year

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 109.68M, and float is at 94.11M with Short Float at 18.92%.

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Sweetgreen Inc. (SG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ru Nathaniel, the company’s Chief Brand Officer. SEC filings show that Ru Nathaniel sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $8000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Sweetgreen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Jammet Nicolas (Chief Concept Officer) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $20.00 per share for $8000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the SG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 18, Neman Jonathan (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $20.00 for $4000.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Sweetgreen Inc. (SG).

Sweetgreen Inc. (SG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) that is trading -21.68% down over the past 12 months. The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is -9.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.