Who are the Institutional Holders in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER)?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ: WTER) is -73.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.27 and a high of $1.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WTER stock was last observed hovering at around $0.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $1.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.33% off the consensus price target high of $1.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.33% higher than the price target low of $1.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.31, the stock is -0.86% and -23.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.88 million and changing 1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -49.27% off its SMA200. WTER registered -81.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.85%.

The stock witnessed a -11.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -33.15%, and is 1.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 7.42% over the month.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) has around 43 employees, a market worth around $43.91M and $63.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.30% and -82.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-398.60%).

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/14/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.10% this year

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 142.71M, and float is at 133.37M with Short Float at 1.16%.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (WTER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) that is trading -15.23% down over the past 12 months.