Who are the Institutional Holders in Veracyte Inc. (VCYT)?

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) is -41.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.85 and a high of $54.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VCYT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.73% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.77% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.14% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.23, the stock is 40.07% and 32.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.73 million and changing 24.26% at the moment leaves the stock 7.80% off its SMA200. VCYT registered -54.95% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 27.46%.

The stock witnessed a 30.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.15%, and is 30.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.29% over the week and 7.95% over the month.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) has around 761 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $268.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.16% and -55.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.90%).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.70% this year

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 71.48M, and float is at 70.85M with Short Float at 5.47%.

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Holstein Jens, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Holstein Jens sold 8,720 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $16.27 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Veracyte Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Stapley Marc (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 60,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $16.33 per share for $0.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the VCYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, GORDON KEVIN K (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $18.50 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 8,720 shares of Veracyte Inc. (VCYT).

Veracyte Inc. (VCYT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) that is -65.71% lower over the past 12 months. Myriad Genetics Inc. (MYGN) is -46.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.