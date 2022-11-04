Who is the Top Investor In Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX)?

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE: BRX) is -17.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.62 and a high of $27.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $24.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.35% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -10.37% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.97, the stock is 6.32% and 3.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.08 million and changing -0.38% at the moment leaves the stock -8.43% off its SMA200. BRX registered -17.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.20%.

The stock witnessed a 10.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.63%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) has around 501 employees, a market worth around $6.15B and $1.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.42 and Fwd P/E is 23.64. Profit margin for the company is 24.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.01% and -22.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/06/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 122.40% this year

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 299.99M, and float is at 298.01M with Short Float at 1.62%.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Finnegan Brian T. SEC filings show that Finnegan Brian T sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $25.14 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Brixmor Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 20 that SIEGEL STEVEN F sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 20 and was made at $27.00 per share for $0.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the BRX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 19, SIEGEL STEVEN F disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $26.50 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 304,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX).

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (BRX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is trading -20.45% down over the past 12 months and CubeSmart (CUBE) that is -29.52% lower over the same period. Public Storage (PSA) is -13.48% down on the 1-year trading charts.