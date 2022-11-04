Who is the Top Investor In Celanese Corporation (CE)?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) is -43.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $86.71 and a high of $176.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CE stock was last observed hovering at around $94.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $94.49, the stock is 1.09% and -5.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -26.36% off its SMA200. CE registered -43.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -37.65%.

The stock witnessed a -0.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.76%, and is -1.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.16% over the week and 3.40% over the month.

Celanese Corporation (CE) has around 8529 employees, a market worth around $10.21B and $9.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.22 and Fwd P/E is 6.62. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.98% and -46.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.80%).

Celanese Corporation (CE) Analyst Forecasts

Celanese Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.20% this year

Celanese Corporation (CE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.39M, and float is at 108.04M with Short Float at 1.85%.

Celanese Corporation (CE) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Celanese Corporation (CE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kelly Thomas Francis, the company’s SVP, EM. SEC filings show that Kelly Thomas Francis bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $141.74 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33366.0 shares.

Celanese Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Dupuis Vanessa (SVP, HR (CHRO)) sold a total of 512 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $170.00 per share for $87040.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3614.0 shares of the CE stock.

Celanese Corporation (CE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avantor Inc. (AVTR) that is trading -50.94% down over the past 12 months.