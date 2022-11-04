Who is the Top Investor In Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)?

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is -31.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.70 and a high of $228.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EXR stock was last observed hovering at around $158.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.21% off its average median price target of $215.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.8% off the consensus price target high of $248.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -0.82% lower than the price target low of $153.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $154.25, the stock is -8.62% and -14.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -17.73% off its SMA200. EXR registered -22.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.69%.

The stock witnessed a -13.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.79%, and is -10.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) has around 4309 employees, a market worth around $19.87B and $1.76B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.21 and Fwd P/E is 23.45. Profit margin for the company is 50.70%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.56% and -32.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 66.80% this year

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 134.19M, and float is at 131.87M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Margolis Joseph D, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Margolis Joseph D sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 at a price of $208.34 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20144.0 shares.

Extra Space Storage Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Woolley Kenneth M. (Director) bought a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $200.75 per share for $2.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the EXR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, McNeal Gwyn Goodson (EVP/Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 3,125 shares at an average price of $192.00 for $0.6 million. The insider now directly holds 27,796 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR).

Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Public Storage (PSA) that is trading -13.48% down over the past 12 months and Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) that is -20.45% lower over the same period. CubeSmart (CUBE) is -29.52% down on the 1-year trading charts.