Who is the Top Investor In Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO)?

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VINO) is -92.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $4.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VINO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $11.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.6% off the consensus price target high of $11.46 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.6% higher than the price target low of $11.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -25.53% and -35.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -19.36% at the moment leaves the stock -85.10% off its SMA200. VINO registered -95.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.06%.

The stock witnessed a -33.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.59%, and is -14.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 25.29% over the week and 21.68% over the month.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $3.97M and $5.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 5.60% and -96.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 81.50% this year

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 25.15M, and float is at 19.98M with Short Float at 0.55%.

Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Gaucho Group Holdings Inc. (VINO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times.